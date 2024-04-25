Kazakhstan Wins Gold at International Collegiate Programming Contest Finals

ASTANA – Batyr Sardarbekov of Kazakhstan won the historic gold medal in the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals 2022-2023, held from April 14 to 19 in Luxor, Egypt, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

This victory marks the first time in 20 years that Kazakh sports programmers have clinched the gold, giving a great impetus to advancing this intellectual sport in the country.

In the ICPC World Finals 2022, Kazakhstan was represented by participants from International IT University and Astana IT University. Kazakh British Technical University and Nazarbayev University joined these institutions in the ICPC World Finals 2023.

ICPC is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious programming competitions. For the first time in history, two finals took place at the same time and place. The 2022 and 2023 finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kazakhstan will host the ICPC World Finals 2024, with the championship scheduled in September in Astana.