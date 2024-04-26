Kazakhstan, UK Partner to Expand Electric Vehicle Infrastructure 

ASTANA — The Committee of Highways of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport and the United Kingdom’s Car Park Transformer Limited have signed an agreement to cooperate in installing and operating electric vehicle charging stations using the company’s advanced technologies, the ministry’s press service reported on April 25.

The project will focus on implementing these stations at rest areas along roads of international and national significance, aiming to establish convenient and accessible infrastructure for electric vehicle owners. This initiative seeks to promote the adoption of environmentally friendly transportation in Kazakhstan.

The planned stations will offer a comfortable multi-service environment for all road traffic participants, featuring electric vehicle charging points and trading platforms. In addition to serving as vehicle service points, these locations will also serve as convenient rest areas for drivers and passengers.

The agreement was signed during the visit of David Cameron, the U.K.’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, to Kazakhstan.