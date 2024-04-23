Kazakhstan to Share Digital Solutions with ESCAP Member States

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to share more than 20 specific digital solutions with the member states of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said during talks with Armida Alisjahbana, the United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General and ESCAP Executive Secretary on April 22, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The parties discussed joint initiatives, including plans to host the UN Ministerial Conference on Digital Technologies in Astana in September and establish the Center for Digital Solutions in Almaty.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of ESCAP in Bangkok, Thailand, focused on leveraging digital innovation for sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific.

Nurtleu stated that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prioritizes innovation and digital technologies in his new economic policy as the countries of Asia and the Pacific emerge as a new center of global economic growth and a driving force of technological progress.

Kazakhstan has demonstrated leadership in the fintech sphere, evidenced by the success of the Astana International Financial Centre. The country ranks 28th worldwide in e-government services provision and eighth in online service quality.

Nurtleu invited ESCAP member states to cooperate with Astana Hub, Central Asia’s largest IT startup park, mentioning the successful operation of over 900 companies in Kazakhstan, including giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Huawei.

Given the significant role of digital solutions in transport interconnectivity, he called for strengthening coordination among regional countries and adopting the new ESCAP Convention on uniform rules and standards in the transit sector.

Nurtleu also met with Fatima Rabab, the UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, to discuss preparations for the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

Besides that, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry organized a side event entitled “Digital Expansion: Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals.”

As the largest of the UN regional commissions, ESCAP addresses environmental protection, natural resource management, investment cooperation, trade, energy, and transport issues.