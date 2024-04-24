Kazakhstan, Thailand Willing to Broaden Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held talks in Bangkok with the leaders of large Thai companies who are interested in developing investment cooperation, trade and economic ties, reported the ministry’s press service on April 23.

During the meeting with the Really Cool Airlines CEO Patee Sarasin, the sides addressed ways to diversify transport links, notably, opening of direct flights between capitals and other large cities of the two countries.

Cooperation in the food industry was the focus of the meeting with the head of the largest flour food manufacturer in Thailand, Thai President Foods PCL, Pojjana Paniangvait. The company considers Kazakhstan as a regional logistics hub for the supply of its products both to the Kazakh market and to the countries of Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union. At the same time, the Thai side is ready to explore the possibility of opening its production in Kazakhstan.

Senior Vice President of Sea Value, Chanintr Chalisarapong, expressed intention to invest in the Kazakh market, notably, in the creation of a trade and distribution center for the supply of seafood to Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

On April 23, Nurtleu and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara signed an agreement on the exemption from visa requirements for national passport holders of both countries.