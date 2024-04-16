Kazakhstan Takes Part in Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev took part in the second Ministerial Meeting of the Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue on April 15 in Tashkent, reported the ministry’s press service.

The ministers from Central Asia and GCC discussed the state and prospects of interregional cooperation, as well as current topics of the international agenda.

Addressing his colleagues, Bakayev noted the huge potential of this dialogue platform and made specific proposals to increase cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technological fields.

Bakayev emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations between the two regions and invited the Gulf States to take part in the implementation of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

He also spoke about Kazakhstan’s efforts, such as expanding the activities of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), using the potential of the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups, and organizing the fifth World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan in September.

At the meeting, the ministers adopted a joint statement aimed at strengthening comprehensive cooperation in key areas between the two regions.

The dialogue platform was launched in 2022 with the first ministerial meeting taking place in September 2022 in Riyadh.