Kazakhstan Starts New Housing Construction in Regions Affected by Flood

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s authorities have started building new houses in the flood-affected Pavlodar, Karagandy and Aktobe Regions, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on April 18.



The commission inspected 2,602 residential buildings in the affected regions, of which 1,499 were assessed. As a result, it was revealed that 794 houses are subject to restoration, and 701 are destroyed.

Today, 197 families were compensated for housing repairs for 218.6 million tenge (US$488,233), and 33 families received houses and apartments to replace destroyed housing.

A total of 5,803 families got a one-time payment worth 369,200 tenge (US$825), and 877 families received compensation for material damage for 380 million tenge (US$849,875). The volume of payments for dead livestock has reached 38.9 million tenge (US$87,000).

Owing to the flood preventive measures, 18,651 people returned to their homes. Since the beginning of the flood, 117,694 people have been rescued and evacuated, including 43,931 children.