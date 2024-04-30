Kazakhstan, Singapore Committed to Expand Collaboration

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Speaker of Singaporean Parliament Seah Kian Peng expressed a commitment to expanding bilateral ties between the states during an April 30 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

The sides underlined prospects for economic and investment cooperation.

“We are reliable, time-tested partners. We have made great progress in fortifying our ties, but we also have ambitious plans for expanding our cooperation,” said Tokayev.

According to the President, parliamentary diplomacy plays a vital role in strengthening international cooperation and promoting dialogue between countries.

In turn, Seah expressed gratitude to the President for his hospitality and noted the great opportunity to strengthen cooperation.

Today, more than 140 Singaporean companies and joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan, and over $1.4 billion in investments have been made.