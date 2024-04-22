Kazakhstan Secures 43 Licenses 95 Days Ahead of Olympic Games 

ASTANA – Kazakh athletes secured 43 licenses across 14 sports for the Olympic Games in Paris, the National Olympic Committee reported on April 21.

The latest Olympic berth was secured by rower Vladislav Yakovlev. Yakovlev made history by obtaining the first-ever license for Kazakhstan in Olympic rowing, winning the Men’s Singles Scull race at the Asian Rowing Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Chungju, South Korea.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Panarin, a badminton player, secured the first Olympic berth for Kazakhstan in badminton. Panarin holds the 25th position in the national ranking and 31st in the Olympic rankings.

Kazakhstan athletes continue to make history with boxing twins Aibek and Nurbek Oralbay to represent Kazakhstan at the 2024 Paris Games. They will compete in separate weight divisions for the first time in the history of the country’s boxing.

During a meeting of the preparations headquarters, Serik Zharasbayev, the deputy minister of Tourism and Sports, stated that the team aims to receive 90 licensesю .

“Traditionally, Kazakhstan has participated in 23-26 sports at the games,” Zharaspaev said. “We intend to maintain this level of representation and secure over 90 licenses for these upcoming competitions.”

Kazakhstan’s athletes still have time to secure more berths, as the games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11. Organizers anticipate the participation of approximately 10,000 athletes from over 205 countries. Athletes will be competing for a total of 329 medal sets across 32 sports.

On April 17, 100 days before the opening ceremony, Nielsen’s Gracenote released its latest Virtual Medal Table (VMT) forecast for 2024. The forecast projects for Kazakhstan to win two golden, one silver, and seven bronze medals.

Kazakhstan Paralympic Team

Meanwhile, the Kazakhstan Paralympic team holds 12 licenses for the Summer Paralympics, the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press office reported on April 21.

Para athlete Temirkhan Daiyrbek obtained the latest Paralympic license for Kazakhstan, by winning a gold medal at the Asian Para Rowing Championships in Chungju, South Korea, held from April 18 to 21.

Earlier, Paralympic licenses were secured by para powerlifter Davyd Degtyarev, para canoeist Spatay Bibarys, para athlete Dastan Mukashbekov, the Kazakhstan national sitting volleyball team, para shooter Erkin Gabbasov, three para swimmers, and para taekwondo athletes Kamilya Dosmalova, Nyshan Omirali, and Nurlan Dombaev, the ministry’s press office reported on April 21.

The Paralympic Games in Paris will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.