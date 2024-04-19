Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Initiate Draft Decision of Supreme Interstate Council Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev initiated the draft decision of the sixth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of both countries at an April 18 meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The leaders of the two countries will chair the Supreme Interstate Council meeting on April 19 during Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Kazakhstan.

The ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to deepening and expanding allied relations based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect, and good neighborliness.

They also aligned their perspectives on current issues on the regional and international agenda, noting the constructive collaboration within multilateral structures and mutual support for each other’s international initiatives.