Kazakhstan, Georgia to Enhance Cooperation in Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

ASTANA – Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, supported the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the joint development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) during an April 12 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

The President stated that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the comprehensive strengthening of relations with Georgia, one of the key partners in the South Caucasus region. The strong connections of friendship and understanding between Kazakhstan and Georgia provide a solid basis for significant achievements in bilateral ties.

Tokayev emphasized that interparliamentary dialogue plays an important role in strengthening interstate contacts, and the Kazakhstan-Georgia interparliamentary friendship group can significantly contribute to broadening the scope of cooperation.

The Kazakh business is represented in various sectors of the Georgian economy, helping to foster trade and economic ties between the two nations.

During the talks, the sides focused on strengthening the cultural and humanitarian relations between the countries. Tokayev congratulated the Georgian people on the historic entry of the country’s national football team into the final stages of the European Championship and wished them success.

In turn, Papuashvili expressed gratitude to Tokayev and all the people of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome. He noted that his visit is a landmark event, as it is the first official visit of the chairman of the Georgian Parliament to Kazakhstan.

Papuashvili confirmed Georgia’s commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan.