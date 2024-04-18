Kazakhstan Expands Cooperation With SpaceX

ASTANA — Bagdat Mussin, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, met with Rebecca Hunter, Starlink Global Licensing and Market Activation Director at SpaceX, on April 16 to discuss cooperation prospects, reported the ministry’s press service.

The sides discussed creating digital projects, providing broadband internet to rural schools, and expanding Starlink technology in Kazakhstan.

The SpaceX delegation visited one of the schools connected to Starlink in the village of Shubar in the Akmola Region.

“I was glad to meet with the SpaceX director and discuss the implementation of the project,” Mussin said.

This week, the ministry sent 48 Starlink terminals to the flood-affected regions to ensure an uninterrupted educational process.

To date, 447 rural schools have been provided with internet using Starlink technology. The average school internet speed is 200 megabits per second (Mbit/s).