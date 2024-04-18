Kazakhstan Develops Digital Tools to Improve Flood Forecasting

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed digital tools to improve flood forecasting and instructed a swift launch of a service for accepting claims for compensation for damage caused by floods during an April 17 meeting at the Digital Government Office, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Bektenov urged the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry to use existing CCTV cameras to monitor the implementation of flood control measures online and maintain records.

“The President set an important task – to transform Kazakhstan into an IT country. To make the right management decisions, we need to have high-quality operational information and use new technologies. It is necessary to expand the proposed approaches to other sectors of the economy. All tools and information are available. Data interchange and system integration must be developed correctly,” emphasized Bektenov.

The meeting participants also considered a prototype system for modeling floods and forecasting reservoir filling, given the current flood situation across the country. Pilot tests were carried out on several river sections and algorithms for modeling and calculating drainage were created as part of the prototype’s development.

At the request of the Prime Minister, the ministry has developed digital tools to assist domestic producers.

Notably, the developed systems enable monitoring the work of every production enterprise and identifying facts of infringement of their interests by government agencies online. This innovation is supposed to provide an additional impetus to local production development and reduce the share of imports in the nation’s market.

Following the expert discussions of the presented digital solutions, Bektenov approved the projects and instructed the relevant ministry to start implementation in pilot mode.