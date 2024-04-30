Kazakhstan, China to Launch Xian-Almaty Passenger Train

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China agreed to launch an international tourist passenger train from Xian to Almaty, reported Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s (KTZ) press service on April 29.

According to KTZ, the management of the national railway company and Passenger Transportation JSC discussed relevant topics with the Xian administration during a working meeting.

“The tourist train will run through the Khorgos-Altynkol border crossing according to the schedule of passenger train No. 103/104 on the Urumqi-Almaty-2 route,” reads the statement.

For a few days, the train will stay at Almaty-2 station. During this time, the Kazakh side will offer security and help with planning cultural events at the railway station for passengers.