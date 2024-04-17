Kazakhstan, China Launch New Passenger Air Route

ASTANA – An international passenger air route was launched between the Chinese city of Yining in the Ili-Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and Kazakhstan’s city of Almaty on April 15, reported Xinhua.

Flights on this route will be operated once a week.

Yining became the third international air hub in XUAR, joining Urumqi and Kashgar. The establishment of this route is expected to help build a more convenient and unhindered Air Silk Road. This initiative operates air freight services along multiple routes between China and Europe.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s airline Air Astana switched to its summer flight schedule. It will resume direct international flights from Astana to Seoul and domestic flights from Astana to Kostanai.

“Seasonal flights from Astana and Almaty to Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica, will operate three times a week, together with flights at the same frequency from Astana to Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi and from Almaty to Heraklion in Crete,” said the airline’s press service.

The updated summer flight schedule also includes increased frequencies for flights from Almaty to Bishkek, Baku, Dushanbe, Tashkent, Tbilisi, and Urumqi. Flights from Almaty to Seoul will now be available daily, while the frequency of flights from Astana to Tashkent has been increased to three times a week.