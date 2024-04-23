Kazakhstan Chairs Women Entrepreneurs Committee of Turkic Countries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship of the Women Entrepreneurs Committee (WEC) of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) at the second WEC general assembly on April 18 in Istanbul, reported the Asmar National Association of Women Entrepreneurs.

Lazzat Ramazanova, Chairwoman of Asmar and the Atameken Council of Business Women, who represented Kazakhstan at the event, was elected WEC TCCI President for the next two years.

She stated that Kazakhstan’s chairmanship would aim to strategically develop regional business projects with active female participation. Supporting and stimulating such projects will not only generate unique business ideas but also create a favorable environment for the formation of a business ecosystem in Turkic states.

Ramazanova highlighted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s significant role in fostering women’s entrepreneurship, noting that over one million small and medium-sized companies in Kazakhstan are led by women.

However, global challenges such as regional conflicts and climate impacts pose new obstacles for women. Ramazanova stressed that women can play a crucial role in transitioning to a sustainable economy by developing eco-friendly initiatives, promoting responsible consumption and production practices, and contributing to biodiversity conservation.

Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship from Azerbaijan. The heads of the Women Entrepreneurs Committee delegation welcomed a representative from Turkmenistan, who had joined the TCCI as a full member a few weeks ago.

The event brought together over 400 businesswomen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Hungary.

The parties agreed to continue efforts to break down barriers and create a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs in the Turkic region.

The next WEC general assembly will take place in mid-October 2025 in Astana.