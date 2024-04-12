Kazakhstan, Belarus Set to Foster Cooperation

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 12 April 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik expressed intention to foster cooperation during an April 11 meeting in Minsk, reported the ministry’s press service.

Murat Nurtleu and Sergei Aleinik. Photo credit: Foreign Ministry

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Belarusian ties in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

“Kazakhstan has close and comprehensive relations with Belarus, the country’s important, time-tested strategic partner. We sincerely rejoice at the successes of friendly Belarus and are interested in its stable and progressive development,” said Nurtleu.

During the talks, the counterparts focused on expanding trade, economic and investment ties. They reviewed the progress of the implementation of joint projects in mechanical engineering, construction and the agro-industrial complex.

“Our countries maintain an active multi-level trust-based dialogue, which is consistently filled with new content,” Aleinik said.


