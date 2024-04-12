Kazakh Startup Enters Top 15 Space Startups in California

ASTANA — The Kazakh startup SpaceLab, a member of the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups, secured a spot among the top 15 space startups in California, the hub’s press service reported on April 11.

Specializing in space technologies, SpaceLab develops solutions for preventing natural disasters and managing their consequences.

The startup also ranked among the top five in the capital of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, the United States, according to the F6s global community.

As stated by SpaceLab CEO Arman Bekembayev, the startup started developing the concept of the Internet of Very Important Things (IoVIT) in 2023. This concept focuses on the communication of personnel, computers, sensors and controllers located on sites vital for the state and business objects for monitoring the amount of precipitation in the steppe and the current state of the soil to predict floods.

SpaceLab’s Satellite IoVIT system facilitates reliable data transmission using satellite networks. To date, SpaceLab is signing agreements with Kazakh organizations, including telecommunications, mining and medical companies, to pilot the project.

The startup has also sparked interest among African countries such as Ethiopia. The team is now working to scale the project in the United Arab Emirates market.