Kazakh Oil Transporter Maintains Operations Amid Massive Floods

ASTANA — Despite an emergency due to floods in 10 regions of Kazakhstan, the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil, the national oil transporter, operates as usual, reported the company’s press service on April 9.

“There is no threat of flooding of KazTransOil’s production facilities. Oil transportation to the country’s refineries and export destinations is carried out in accordance with the schedule approved by the Energy Ministry. The transit of Russian oil to China and Uzbekistan is also carried out in a stable mode,” reads the statement.



The production facilities of MunaiTas, the Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline, and the Main Water Pipeline operate in a working mode.

KazTransOil provided 34 units of special equipment for flood control works in the Atyrau Region. To assist flood victims, KazTransOil employees have offered an estimated 80 million tenge (US$178,891) for the Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund (to the people of Kazakhstan).