Kazakh Movie Wins Grand Prix at Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival

ASTANA – “Dala Kaskyry” (“Steppenwolf”), a film directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov, won the grand prize, the Golden Raven statuette, at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF), reported Kazinform on April 21.

BIFFF is one of the most popular genre European festivals, held since 1983.

The movie tells the story of Tamara, who hired a former investigator to find her son who disappeared during unrest. Premiered at the Category A Film Festival in Rotterdam it was awarded at the Reims Polar Film Festival in France.

“This is a special prize for me and the team! This is a genre festival and the works presented there are amazing! I did not think we would win – it is a matter of pride. And it is cool that the festival gave the Raven – a prize dedicated to the poem of the beloved Edgar Allan Poe! Everything came together!” said Yerzhanov.