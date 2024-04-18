Kazakh Irrigation Ministry: Floods Fill Water Reservoirs in Arid Regions

ASTANA – Floods made it possible to fill reservoirs even in the arid regions of Kazakhstan, said Moldir Abdualiyeva, an official representative of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, at an April 16 briefing at the Central Communications Service.

“Flood waters made it possible to fill all reservoirs, even in arid regions, which is important for agriculture, industry and drinking water supply. In the Atyrau Region, flood waters are directed to the Caspian Sea. The ministry is now working to rationally use collected flood water in reservoirs,” Abdualiyeva said.

According to her, the inflow from the transboundary Ili River into the Kapchagay reservoir in the Almaty Region provided an environmental flow of nearly 2.3 cubic kilometers into Balkhash Lake.