Kazakh Investment Committee Concludes 29 Agreements Worth $973 Million

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Investment Committee concluded 29 contracts worth 436.6 billion tenge (US$973.2 million) with investors from Cyprus, the Netherlands and Russia in the first three months of 2024, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov during a press briefing on April 15.

According to Smadiyarov, 86 applications for investment preferences were submitted through the eLicense portal.

Twelve agreements were signed in the manufacturing sector.

Another six were in the transportation and warehousing sector, four in the arts, entertainment, and recreation area, four in the lodging and food services sector, two in the healthcare and education field, and one in the supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning.

Astana signed 16 investment contracts, the highest among the regions. The capital city is followed by Shymkent and Almaty Region with three contracts each, Almaty city and Zhambyl Region (two contracts each), and Aktobe, Kostanai, and Turkistan Regions (one contract each).