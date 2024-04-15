Kazakh FM Participates in CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Minsk

ASTANA—Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu led the delegation at the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Minsk on April 12, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The ministers discussed the progress in implementing the action program on intensifying partnerships between foreign policy agencies. They approved the convention on the legal status of delegations sent to CIS countries.

They also adopted several joint statements, including one on the occasion of the CIS being granted observer status at the United Nations General Assembly’s 30th anniversary.

Following the meeting, a decision was signed to declare Almaty the CIS Sports Capital in 2026.

On the same day, Nurleu participated in the seventh meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies in the Central Asia – Russia format, where participants emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts for regional security, combating terrorism, and fostering cooperation in economy, trade, green energy and ecology, transport, logistics, science, education, and culture.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Nurtleu met with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, where they discussed current bilateral cooperation issues and exchanged views on the regional situation.

On April 13, Nurtleu attended the opening ceremony of Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Brest, Belarus.

He noted that Kazakhstan regards Belarus as a key political and economic partner, a reliable ally, and a close friend, highlighting the political dialogue at the highest levels.

The minister also noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decision to raise the status of Kazakhstan’s consular mission in Brest to the level of a Consulate General would give another impetus to the dynamic development of interaction between the two countries.

During his visit to Brest, Nurtleu laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame in the Brest Hero Fortress memorial complex in honor of the fallen defenders, including 640 Kazakhs.