Kazakh FM Bolsters China Ties: Strategic Dialogue, Economic Boost

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu attended the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue of foreign ministers from both countries and signed the corresponding memorandum on March 29 during the official visit to Beijing, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he reviewed political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural cooperation, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels.

The parties focused on stimulating joint economic, transport, and logistics projects, particularly within the Belt and Road Initiative, citing an over 30% increase in bilateral trade to $41 billion last year.

They commended the substantial intensification of interregional cooperation, which resulted in introducing a mutual visa-free regime last November.

With Deputy Premier of the Chinese State Council Ding Xuexiang, Nurtleu emphasized the need for new approaches to the joint advancement of industrial, investment, and energy cooperation, including an increase in Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports to China.

Chinese business leaders demonstrated high interest in implementing promising joint projects.

During a meeting with Shandong Hi-Speed Group Chinese state public investment company, Nurtleu discussed plans to build a dual commercial and industrial park.

With the Chinese Meat Association, the country’s largest association for meat production and distribution, Nurtleu discussed the export of livestock products from Kazakhstan.

East Hope Group, one of the world’s ten largest producers of electrolytic aluminum and alumina, revealed its plans to implement several projects in Kazakhstan.

He also participated in the official opening ceremony of the Year of Kazakhstan’s Tourism in China, conveying President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address to the participants.