Kazakh and Kyrgyz Presidents Chair Supreme Interstate Council Meeting

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov chaired the sixth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on April 19, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev expressed confidence that this meeting would contribute to the further expansion of cooperation areas and propel the strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights.

He emphasized the historic significance of an agreement scheduled for signing today, which is expected to open up broad opportunities for the development of bilateral contacts.

Tokayev said this meeting would address the most pressing issues of cooperation between the two countries, giving it a special impetus to advance.

President Japarov stressed the importance of deepening partnerships in various sectors, affirming that Kyrgyz executive bodies take appropriate measures to implement the decisions of the Supreme Interstate Council.

The meeting elaborated on issues of cooperation in trade and economics, transport and logistics, water and energy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.