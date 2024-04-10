Int’l Community, Kazakh Business, Cultural Figures Donate Funds to Help Flood Victims

ASTANA – Multinational organizations and local businesses continue contributing funds to help Kazakhstan’s citizens affected by the devastating floods.

Kazakhstan’s famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen donated 15 million tenge (US$33,542) to the Demeu Kazakhstan charity fund to help flood victims, reported Kazinform on April 9.

Kudaibergen also visited the Anaga Tagzym (Mother Worship in Kazakh) volunteer headquarters in Aktobe, his hometown, which assists flood victims.

The victims received great help owing to the efforts of 8,600 volunteers who have worked around the clock since the floods began in Kazakhstan.

“I couldn’t miss coming here to visit my fellow countrymen, who have always supported me since childhood and wished me great heights. I found out via the news that the state is offering all the support that is required. The most important thing is that everyone gets better and can resume their regular lives,” said Kudaibergen in a conversation with volunteers.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, announced on April 7 its intention to send financial assistance to flood victims in Kazakhstan. TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev addressed a special appeal to the people and officials of Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan is now experiencing hardship. Part of the northern regions of Kazakhstan was flooded. The nation’s economy suffered greatly. We would like to note that the international organization TURKSOY is standing by you in this difficult period. We want you to know that we are always ready to share your pain. On behalf of the TURKSOY organization and its 14 member countries, we wish you patience. There are still good days ahead of us,” Raev said in his address.

On April 9, Kazatomprom national atomic company sent financial assistance worth three billion tenge ($6.7 million) to the regions affected by the natural disaster. The company’s employees decided to help flood victims by transferring one day’s salary to them.

“We empathize with the plight in Kazakhstan resulting from the severe flood situation in some regions of our country. We express compassion to all people that have been affected. As a sign of our solidarity and support, in addition to the initiative of our employees, Kazatomprom is providing financial assistance to the affected residents,” said Kazatomprom CEO Meirzhan Yussupov.

In addition, Kazatomprom transferred nearly 120 units of special equipment, which will be used to restore infrastructure, clean up areas from water and restore vital facilities.

The Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund (to the people of Kazakhstan) will increase the assistance for flood victims to 10 billion tenge ($22.3 million), according to an April 9 statement. Earlier, the fund had allocated five billion tenge ($11.2 million) for the construction of housing for victims.