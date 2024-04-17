Gratitude for Survival: Kazakhstan Evacuates Nearly 117,000 People 

ASTANA – With 116,949 people evacuated, Kazakh emergency officers continue to rescue citizens stuck in their homes during the floods. One of the victims in the North Kazakhstan Region could not contain his emotions, expressing heartfelt gratitude for being rescued, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on April 17.

“I want to say a big thank you for staying alive,” he said.

Latest statistics

Currently, 6,950 people, including 3,113 children, remain in evacuation centers. Over 112,500 farm animals were driven away to safe places, and 16,000 people returned home.

More than 9.8 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped out, along with the placement of over 2.9 million bags and 1.4 million tons of inert material. Water was diverted from 3,709 residential buildings and 2,475 courtyards. The hotline handled 1,857 calls.

All involved services work night and day to provide necessary assistance to those affected.

Life goes on

In the meantime, rescuers welcome their newborns. Junior Sergeant Azamat Zhanasbayev from the Atyrau Region had his first son Osman. Askar Kusainov, serving in the Aktobe Region, met his wife and newborn daughter on a boat, as she had to cross the river to reach him due to inaccessible roads.

Meanwhile, Ualikhan Zhumabekov, a senior engineer from the Mangystau Region, is waiting for the end of his duties to reunite with his newborn son, Muhammed.