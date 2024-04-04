First Kazakh Woman to Conquer Everest

ASTANA – Inspired by Kazakh skyrunner athlete Anar Burasheva, the Kazakh Everest Team is all set to conquer the highest peak on Earth, Mount Everest, starting April 6, reported El.kz.

The expedition’s goal is to hoist the national flag of Kazakhstan on Everest.

Burasheva is confident that gender equality needs to be developed in mountaineering, where women are equally capable of scaling the world’s highest peaks alongside men.

According to High Adventure Expeditions, 799 women have climbed the mountain in the history of Everest conquests.

Burasheva’s achievements include ascents to local peaks ranging from 3,450 meters to 4,315 meters and conquering Talgar Peak at 4,979 meters. She has also participated in expeditions to peaks such as Mont Blanc at 4,809 meters and Kilimanjaro at 5,895 meters.

The Kazakh Everest Team, comprising seven members and led by Maksut Zhumayev, a legendary Kazakh climber and Major of the Mountain Training Center of the Special Operations Forces at the Kazakh Defense Ministry, will conquer Everest in honor of army general and Khalyk Kaһarmany (People’s Hero) Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Khalyk Kaһarmany Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev and the Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova.