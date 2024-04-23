First Edition of Turkic Week Kicks Off in Geneva

ASTANA — The inaugural edition of Turkic Week in Geneva on April 22 kicked off a week-long series of events aimed at showcasing the rich heritage and cultural wealth of the Turkic World on an international platform, reported the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) press service.

The focal point of a grand opening ceremony was an exhibition curated by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the Turkic Academy, featuring cultural artifacts, handicrafts, paintings, and photographs, which represented the enduring legacy and historical contributions of Turkic civilizations.

Secretary General of the OTS Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, highlighted the Silk Road’s profound impact on facilitating cultural exchanges between East and West, with Turkic peoples playing a key role in shaping civilizations through trade and intellectual dialogue.

Till Thursday, Turkic Week will host conferences and musical performances to deepen understanding and foster meaningful collaboration among participants.

Representing the Kazakh chairmanship at the OTS, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev, emphasized the importance of Turkic cooperation and expressed pride in supporting collaborative efforts among Turkic nations.

UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya expressed pleasure in hosting the event, noting that the exhibition fully reflects the diversity of the Turkic world’s heritage and culture.

At a conference held as part of the Turkic Week, Omuraliev reaffirmed the OTS’s commitment to aligning its goals with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that the OTS highlights economic cooperation, transport and infrastructure development, cultural exchange, and education initiatives as key pillars of its strategy for achieving sustainable development.

Omuraliev spoke about the OTS’s various initiatives to promote economic growth, enhance connectivity, and address challenges such as high transport costs and insufficient infrastructure capacity.

The conference participants praised the OTS’s efforts in enhancing economic growth, promoting digitalization in transport and transit, and ensuring public health. They shared views and recommendations on developing public-private partnerships and infrastructure financing, fostering social protection and gender equality.