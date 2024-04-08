Finland’s Officials, Business to Visit Kazakhstan This Week

ASTANA—Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio will lead a trade mission to Almaty and Astana from April 9 to 12, the ministry’s press service reported on April 8.

Tavio will be accompanied by a delegation of 17 Finnish companies representing industrial sectors important for Finland’s exports. The agenda includes trade promotion, bilateral relations, the European Union (EU) partnership with Kazakhstan, and the expansion of cooperation in several fields.

“Kazakhstan has great market potential for Finnish expertise. Rich in natural resources, Kazakhstan is actively seeking solutions for energy production and more sustainable management of natural resources. Here Finnish companies have solutions to offer,” Tavio said.

The mission’s collaborative partner is EastCham Finland, a Team Finland stakeholder. They are charting emerging markets in Kazakhstan and helping Finnish companies operate in Central Asia.

“The visit led by the minister is important for promoting access to the Kazakhstan market. We are travelling with a select group of companies representing top expertise in sectors important to Kazakhstan, such as mining, energy, construction, water, the environment, forestry, logistics and education. At the core of all our activities are careful groundwork, knowledge of our customers and compliance with sanctions,” says Jaana Rekolainen, CEO of EastCham Finland.

The Finnish-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will meet on April 11. At the meeting, government representatives and businesses plan to discuss connectivity and transport, extractive industry, energy and education, and other topics.

During the visit, Finland and Kazakhstan should continue discussing collaboration opportunities in sustainable technology solutions.