Exciting Weekend of Ballet, Music and Sports  

ASTANA — As the weather warms up, the urge to enjoy outdoor walks and activities after a day’s work grows stronger. In Kazakhstan, April 15 marks the celebration of Valentine’s Day, honoring the enduring love of the legendary figures Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu. The Astana Times has curated a selection of entertaining activities for spending quality time with loved ones over the weekend.

Astana Events

Don Quixote ballet on April 13-14

Experience the enchanting world of Spanish dance folklore brought to life on stage in the ballet “Don Quixote” by M. Petipa, inspired by the classic novel of the same name by M. Cervantes. With its vibrant choreography and captivating performances, this two-part ballet, accompanied by a Prologue, promises an experience filled with beauty and artistry that you won’t want to miss.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street.Tickets are available here.

VTB League match: Astana vs Samara on April 14

Seize the opportunity to be part of the action as the Astana team battles it out against the Samara basketball team in their final home match. Your presence and support are invaluable to our players, so come out and cheer them on to victory.

Venue: Saryarka Cycling Track; 45A, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Basta concert on April 13

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as Basta, the iconic Russian rap artist, composer, and showman, takes the stage. With over a dozen studio albums under his belt, his repertoire is filled with beloved classics. From the chart-toppers of “Basta 1” to his most daring tracks, fans are in for a memorable night of music.

Venue: The Congress Center; 44, Sauran Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Romeo and Juliet performance on April 13-14

The XI theatrical season opens with a grand premiere at the Astana Ballet Theater, as it graces the stage of the Almaty Theatre with a production of “Romeo and Juliet.” Enhanced by the symphony orchestra of the theater, this captivating production is inspired by William Shakespeare’s iconic play, celebrated for its poetic language, timeless themes, and colorful portrayal of youthful passions and impulsive actions from the early 17th century.

Venue: Almaty Theatre; 30, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Musical and poetic evening “All about love” on April 12-13

Celebrate the most profound emotion with an evening dedicated to exploring love, the greatest feeling in the world. Delve into its depths and beauty through a captivating array of songs and poems. It’s an enchanting journey that celebrates all aspects of love.

Venue: The State Republican Korean Musical Comedy Theater; 158, Bogenbai Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Kozy Korpesh-Bayan Sulu performance on April 14

Kozy and Bayan, beloved heroes of Kazakh folklore, take center stage in this enchanting tale. Each character, from Kozy and Bayan to Kodar and the Elder, embodies their own distinctive leitmotif and movement style. Rooted in Kazakh legends, their lives unfold amidst a timeless narrative of great love pitted against dark forces, mirroring the eternal dance of the moon and the sun above the earth. Through a fusion of traditional dance, classical ballet, and modern techniques, the creators and artists have crafted an epic imbued with a unique national flavor.

Venue: Drama Theater named after M. O. Auezov, 103, Abay Avenue . Tickets are available here.