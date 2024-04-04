Direct Flights to New York: US to Assess Kazakhstan’s Aviation Compliance 

ASTANA – The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC signed an agreement with the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct a preliminary International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) as part of the plans to launch direct flights between the countries, reported the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry on April 4.

The agreement outlines a collaborative approach to the IASA pre-assessment process, including information exchange, technical assistance and capacity-building activities. This document is supposed to strengthen cooperation between the sides to improve the level of flight safety in Kazakhstan.

IASA’s preliminary assessment is aimed at obtaining Category 1 status from the FAA in the future, which will allow Kazakh airlines to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States if appropriate aircraft are available.

The agreement demonstrates the Kazakh aviation authorities’ commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety. It will also help expand ties and economic opportunities between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Kazakhstan is set to launch flights to Mumbai, New York, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo in 2024-2025.