Direct Flight Links Dushanbe and Astana, Boosting Regional Connectivity

ASTANA – Tajikistan’s national air carrier Somon Air launched a direct regular flight between Dushanbe and Astana on April 2, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

Flights between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays on a B-737 aircraft.

Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov noted that direct flights will be helpful for travelers and Tajik students enrolled in the universities of Astana and other regions of Kazakhstan.

“Astana will provide an opportunity to fly to all directions, including Europe and Asia,” he added.