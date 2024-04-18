Cultural Delights in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — If you’re ready for a break from the workweek, a range of exciting events are on the horizon. Whether you’re into books, music or sports, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to mark your calendars and set aside some time to enjoy the weekend.

Astana Events

Astana Eurasian Book Fair on April 17-21

The Astana Eurasian Book Fair – 2024 offers an exciting lineup of cultural activities, making it a must-visit event for book enthusiasts of all ages. This international book fair will feature book presentations, lively discussions, and autograph sessions with authors from 66 countries. Attendees can also look forward to competitive prices on a diverse range of books directly from the publishers.

In addition to literary offerings, the fair includes a dedicated children’s program complete with a playground, ensuring entertainment for younger visitors. There will also be sweepstakes with valuable prizes up for grabs. This rich cultural event is set to captivate readers and book lovers from every age group.

Venue: Congress Center; 12, Heydar Aliyev Street. Tickets are available here.

Stand up concert on April 20

If you are looking to unwind, share some hearty laughs, and immerse yourself in an evening brimming with positivity, make sure to attend the stand-up comedy show. You’re guaranteed a fantastic mood as seasoned comedians take the stage, including Aida Assaubayeva, Alykhan Raishanov, Nurlan Rakhymbayev, Kairat Ramazanov, and Slava Klochkov.

Venue: Shishka lounge bar; 2T, Zheltoksan Street. Tickets are available here.

Retro concert on April 21

BRASSWOOD ORCHESTRA, a group of skilled musicians, elevates songs into true musical gems by infusing them with richness, depth, and vibrancy. The powerful sounds of trumpets, saxophones, and trombones captivate audiences, especially those in the front rows. Kaz Production invites you to a spectacular musical journey where legendary icons are reimagined. Experience the most iconic hits of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, James Brown, and more, all transformed by the country’s top brass orchestra and its talented musicians.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3QHaOnoNy_/?igsh=MW0xM2Z6anBiM2ozMA==

Venue: Saltanat Sarayi Palace of Receptions; 3, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Secret stand-up concert on April 20

Four secret comedians perform the best jokes. This lineup features exceptionally funny performers guaranteed to keep you entertained, though their identities will remain a surprise until you arrive. It’s a night of guaranteed laughter and unexpected reveals.

Venue: Coffee House Grain; 97, Kurmangazy Street. Tickets are available here.

The semi-finals of the National League of Kazakhstan on April 20

A thrilling playoff showdown is set to unfold at the SC Champion venue, where the Almaty Basketball Club Irbis will face off against their namesake from Aktobe. Get ready for an electrifying semi-final series filled with intense competition. Expect plenty of excitement and a host of gifts and prizes for attendees.

Venue: Champ1on Sports Complex; 6, Kozhabekov Street. Tickets are available here.

SuperFest on April 20

The inaugural Super Festival in Almaty will light up the evening of April 20 at a central concert venue near the Dynamo stadium. This event caters to enthusiasts of great music, sports, and spirits. The festival will feature performances by four bands: Cruel Tie, Mad Pilot, Pasha Zhdanov from Ada, and Secret Radio, as well as the Supergroup, which will be unveiling their new album. Take part in a night where music and vibrant energy converge, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Venue: Cheers, 100, Shevchenko Street. Tickets are available here.