Central Asia – China Secretariat Launches in Xian

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev attended the Central Asia – China Secretariat opening ceremony on March 30 in Xian, which was chosen as the location for its headquarters, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Bakayev highlighted the importance of the secretariat’s establishment in close collaboration and regional policy, recalling that the corresponding agreement was signed at the first China-Central Asia Summit last year, alongside the Xian Declaration.

The two-day inaugural summit, presided over by President Xi Jinping, brought together other Central Asian leaders to discuss strengthening strategic collaboration, particularly regional economic ties. China signed bilateral agreements with each of the Central Asian states, including documents worth $22 billion with Kazakhstan.

According to the Xian Declaration, China, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have agreed to enhance complex connectivity through infrastructure and soft connectivity through rules and standards under the Belt and Road Initiative.