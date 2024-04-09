Caspian Pipeline Consortium Oil Loadings Suspended Due to Scheduled Maintenance Work

ASTANA – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) launched maintenance work and installation of new equipment at the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil trunk pipeline facilities on April 9, reported the CPC’s press office.

Oil shipments at the CPC marine terminal have been suspended, with plans for resumption scheduled for April 11 so far.

“Such 72-hour shutdowns of pumping through the oil pipeline happen at least twice a year, with schedules agreed upon with all shippers and the Kazakh Energy Ministry in advance,” reads the statement.

Planned shutdowns are required to carry out maintenance, repairs, and equipment connections that cannot be performed on operational equipment.

Among important activities slated for April is the connection of a new pipeline section at 266th kilometer at the crossing under the Atyrau-Astrakhan highway, currently under construction.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest energy sector investment projects with foreign capital participation in the Commonwealth of Independent States. With 1,511 kilometers from Tengiz to Novorossiysk, the pipeline transports over two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s total oil exports.