Brussels Meeting Focuses on Kazakhstan-EU Trade, Investment Ties

ASTANA – Brussels hosted the seventh meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union (EU) Committee in trade configuration on April 9, chaired by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev and Acting Director of Directorate E in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade Léon Delvaux, reported the ministry’s press service.

The discussion focused on a wide range of topics, including trade and investment developments and trends, the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) trade section. They also explored the implementation of the Ready4Trade Central Asia project and sanitary and phytosanitary measures, including expanding the range of Kazakhstan’s goods supplied to the EU market.

The meeting participants underlined the significance of interaction in technical regulation, standardization, and metrology.