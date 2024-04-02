At Least 15,000 People Evacuated in Kazakhstan Amid Massive Floods

ASTANA – Some 15,786 people, including 6,187 children, have been rescued and evacuated as massive floods hit 12 regions of the country, said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Baurzhan Syzdykov at an April 2 government meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“The flood situation is complicated. … The ministry deployed forces to the Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanai Regions, where the situation remains difficult. Emergency rescue operations continue in the regions,” he said.

The ministry alerts and informs citizens about the current situation around the clock. Hotlines are now available to provide psychological assistance to victims.

According to Syzdykov, proactive measures protected 46 settlements in 11 regions of the country from floods.

In five regions, 1,405 private residential buildings, 372 courtyard areas, 99 dachas and 10 buildings remain flooded. Meltwater was diverted from 237 private residential buildings and 939 courtyard areas.

“Restoration work on 55 washed-out sections of roads and four bridges throughout the country is under control. Fifty settlements remain without transport links. Local akimats (administration) have prepared reserves of food and medicine,” he said.

Syzdykov expressed appreciation to volunteers who provide the necessary assistance in emergency zones.

In turn, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Defense Ministry to provide all necessary support to the Ministry of Emergency Situations through technical assistance and personnel. Bektenov noted that flooding this year is occurring even in areas where floods have never been recorded before and urged citizens to follow the instructions of local administration strictly.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev guaranteed financial assistance for all flood victims during an April 1 meeting.