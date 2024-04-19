Assets Recovery Committee Allocates $4.9M to Aid Flood Victims

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is continuing its efforts to financially support families from flood-affected regions. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the allocation of a Special State Fund worth 2.2 billion tenge ($4.9 million) replenished by the Committee for Asset Recovery to eliminate the aftermath of the massive floods, reported the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office press service.

As of April 19, 6,787 families received a one-time payment of 2.4 billion tenge ($5.4 million).

Residents of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and other regions submit relevant applications to specially created regional commissions. To date, 16,343 applications have been accepted.

A total of 1,377 families received compensation for material damage for 565.7 million tenge ($1.26 million).

The commission inspected 3,053 residential buildings in the affected regions, of which 1,807 were assessed.

Today, 206 families were compensated for housing repairs for at least 254 million tenge ($556,050).

The Prosecutor General’s Office continues to work on returning illegally acquired assets to the state. Future financial revenues will also be used for social projects in regions affected by natural disasters.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev guaranteed financial assistance for all flood victims during an April 1 meeting.