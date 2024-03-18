Top Austrian Companies Show Keen Interest in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with the top management of leading companies in the construction, logistics, and machinery sectors during his visit to Austria on March 16, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press office.

With Lasselsberger Group CEO Josef Lasselsberger, Nurtleu reviewed progress on an investment project to produce ceramic tiles, dry building mixes, and construction adhesives in Astana. Aimed at import substitution, the project is anticipated to create over 200 jobs.

The parties also discussed a metallurgical project with a high level of conversion.

Gebrüder Weiss CEO Wolfram Senger-Weiss revealed his company’s plans to enhance multimodal cargo transportation and expand its network of class A warehouse terminals in Kazakhstan.

With Plasser & Theurer CEO Johannes Max-Theurer, Nurtleu focused on implementing a pilot project to digitalize the Kazakh railway sector. This project is designed to optimize scheduled preventive maintenance work, increase speed, and ensure the safety of railway train movement.