Tokayev and SCO Secretary-General Discuss Ways to Strengthen Organization’s Effectiveness

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev exchanged views with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming on enhancing the SCO’s effectiveness at a March 28 meeting on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia, reported Akorda.

In light of the present geopolitical landscape, President Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s significant emphasis on the forthcoming Astana SCO summit, citing its exceptional importance.

“The eyes of the world will be on the summit, its decisions, and negotiations,” he said.

Zhang Ming commended Kazakhstan’s efforts as the presiding country to enhance the SCO’s capabilities.

According to the President, Kazakhstan regards the SCO as an effective mechanism for stimulating processes of regional security, trade and economic interaction, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

He also emphasized the importance of carefully crafting the summit’s final documents to reflect the views and positions of all SCO member states.