Earthquake Hits Almaty, Residents Evacuate Buildings

ASTANA — Residents of Almaty experienced a significant earthquake on March 4, prompting mass evacuations and emergency response measures, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced on its Telegram channel.

According to Almaty’s Emergency Situations Department, the seismic event occurred at 11.22 a.m. Astana time, with the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research processing information about the epicenter to ascertain its intensity.

To ensure the public’s safety, the department activated a siren-sound signal and took control of television and radio channels at 11.22 a.m. Astana time.

Preliminary reports indicate that the epicenter of the earthquake is located 31 kilometers south of Almaty, with a magnitude MPV of 6.1 and an energy class of 13.2. Almaty recorded an intensity of five points, while the Almaty Region and the Zhetysu Region reported five points and two points, respectively.

In response to the seismic activity, city residents have been leaving their homes en masse, sharing videos and photos on social networks. Emergency response teams have initiated evacuations of various buildings, and an operational headquarters has been deployed in the city.

Hotlines are now operational at the Emergency Situations Department for Almaty city, Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

According to the press service of the city akimat, Almaty Akim (mayor) Yerbolat Dossayev has been at the operational headquarters since 11.40 a.m., leading discussions on the subsequent action plan following the earthquake.

“All essential city services have been seamlessly integrated into the response efforts. The city police department continues its regular operations while schools, kindergartens, and public gathering points remain open. The emergency medical service, alongside all multidisciplinary hospitals, including specialized facilities, children’s hospitals, and obstetrics organizations, are operating at heightened levels of readiness,” reads the statement by the press service of the city akimat.

The akimat emphasized the importance of relying solely on official sources and cautioned against the spread of false information. As the situation unfolds, residents are urged to trust verified updates and refrain from circulating unverified news.

The situation is evolving, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.