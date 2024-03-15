State Counselor: National Kurultai Fosters Dialogue Between Society and State

ASTANA – Atyrau hosted the working sessions of the third meeting of the National Kurultai (congress in Kazakh) on March 14, reported Khabar TV channel.

Experts, human rights activists and political scientists held four sections to discuss the development of civil society, including human rights protection, domestic violence, youth problems, culture, socio-economic and regional development, and education and science.

“All members expressed their concerns about many relevant issues for the society. This is, of course, the influence of destructive religious groups, the influence of gambling addiction on the development of society and the influence of non-traditional values. They also made concrete proposals on how to counter these negative manifestations, phenomena that are present in society. We, in turn, will do our part to ensure that all these proposals are implemented,” said Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.

Commenting on the working groups’ discussions, State Counselor Erlan Karin noted that such activity of members of the National Kurultai indicates that this civil institution has become an effective platform for dialogue between society and the state.

In total, more than 70 members of the National Kurultai spoke at four sections, making over 100 initiatives and proposals.

“Most of the proposals made at the sections relate to further strengthening the consolidation of society, promoting national values, increasing scientific potential, supporting culture, developing local government, regulating migration processes and a number of other socially significant topics,” Karin wrote in his Telegram channel.

Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will lead the discussions at the third meeting of the National Kurultai.