National Kurultai to Convene in Atyrau This Week

ASTANA—The National Kurultai (congress in Kazakh) will meet in Atyrau for its third session on March 15, as announced by the Akorda press service. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will lead the discussions.

The National Kurultai, first inaugurated in the sacred grounds of the Ulytau Region in 2022, holds significant importance as a forum for charting the course of Kazakhstan’s future. According to Tokayev, the kurultai aims to be a place to generate “sensible and fresh ideas that unite the nation.”

The last meeting was held in June 2023.

Led by President Tokayev, the National Kurultai’s core team includes two Deputy Chairpersons: Erlan Karin, State Counselor, and Bibigul Zheksenbay, President of the Republican Public Association “Club of Chief Editors.” The Kurultai’s Secretary is Aida Balaeva, who serves as the Minister of Information and Social Development.

The National Kurultai of Kazakhstan comprises a diverse range of individuals from various sectors of society, including government officials, representatives from public organizations, business leaders, intellectuals, and cultural figures.