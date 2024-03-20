State Counselor Calls for Action to Combat Social Vices

ASTANA — State Counselor Erlan Karin, in a recent post on March 19 via Telegram, said coordinated efforts from government agencies and active involvement of all segments of society are necessary to effectively address the social vices highlighted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the National Kurultai.

The President urged a national struggle against five social vices – drug addiction, gambling addiction, violence, vandalism and wasteful spending, which undermine the nation’s health, break the destinies of people, especially youth, and slow down the country’s progress, Karin wrote.

Tokayev focused on strengthening the fight against discrimination and oppression of women in families, a basic condition for social justice and equality in a progressive society.

In discussions with leaders of six political party factions in the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, Karin underscored ongoing legislative efforts to address these issues. Bills targeting onomastics, drug addiction, and vandalism have been under consideration, while the law to combat domestic violence has already been adopted by the Mazhilis and submitted to the Senate, an upper house.

The emphasis was placed on broadening the scope of criminal vandalism to include damage to public property in addition to monuments and natural objects. Deputies supported enhancing the severity of punishment for such acts and other domestic offenses.

Karin outlined key initiatives in cultural and humanitarian development the President voiced in his address, underscoring the inadmissibility of contrasting historical figures and eras.

Firstly, it was decided to assign the names of warriors Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, and Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev to the degrees of the Aibyn Order, which will personify the memory of the exploits of all Kazakhs during the World War 11.

Secondly, efforts to study and promote the spiritual legacy of 12th century philosopher, poet and spiritual leader Khoja Ahmed Yasawi were highlighted, with plans for an international symposium to give impetus to comprehensive work in this direction.

Thirdly, steps will be taken to include the Ustyurt plateau and underground mosques of Mangystau in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization list, alongside enhancing legislation in archaeology to curb illegal excavations.

Karin echoed Tokayev’s affirmation of choosing progress, which not only means abandoning everything that hinders Kazakhstan’s development but also implies citizens’ active commitment to continuous improvement.