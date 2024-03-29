Second Day of Tokayev’s Visit to China Features Meetings with Top Executives

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to China continues on March 29 with several meetings with top Chinese executives, reported the Akorda press service.



President Tokayev met with Liu Mingsheng, сhairman of the Board of Directors of the State Power Investment Corporation, one of the country’s key state-owned enterprises and a major player in the global energy sector, particularly in electricity generation, coal, aluminum, logistics and technology.

The two discussed prospects for cooperation in energy, including renewable energy sources. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in attracting the best international technologies and practices in the field of renewable energy.

China Power International Holding, a subsidiary of the corporation, built a 100-megawatt wind power plant in Zhanatas. It also built a solar power station in Karagandy.

During Tokayev’s visit to China in May 2023, China International Power Holding, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy and Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund signed an agreement on the construction of a one gigawatt (GW) wind farm in the Zhambyl Region.

Liu Mingsheng told Tokayev about the progress in this project and another wind power station in the Pavlodar Region. Together, they have an estimated investment volume of over $1 billion.

The company is ready to explore prospects for large-scale hydropower projects and gas turbine power plants in Kazakhstan, he added.

President Tokayev discussed green energy projects in another meeting with Xiang Wenbo, the rotating chairman of Sany Group, a large Chinese multinational company that specializes in the manufacture and sale of construction machinery, heavy equipment, and renewable energy solutions.

The corporation is considering constructing a plant to assemble towers, blades, and nacelles for wind turbines.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is interested in deepening interaction with the Sany Group, particularly the establishment of joint production of specialized machinery and corresponding components in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev, who began his visit to China with an address at the Boao Forum for Asia, invited both businessmen to participate in the Astana International Forum in June.