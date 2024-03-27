President Tokayev to Participate in Boao Forum for Asia

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to the People’s Republic of China and take part in the session of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on March 28-29, Akorda press service reported.

The visit agenda includes several meetings between the Kazakh President and the Chinese leader, heads of international organizations and major Chinese companies.

This year’s BFA conference, which started on March 26 in Boao, southern China’s Hainan Province, adopts the theme Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities. The conference agenda revolves around four key pillars: the global economy, social development, international cooperation, and scientific and technological innovation.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji will deliver a keynote speech at the BFA’s opening plenary on March 28.

Nearly 5,000 people, including over 1,000 journalists, will gather at the BAF site. Among the forum participants are former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary General Mathias Cormann, and the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun, reported Kazinform news agency.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is an international organization jointly initiated by 29 member states. The founding purpose of BFA was to promote economic integration in Asia. Its mission now is to pool positive energy for the development of Asia and the world.