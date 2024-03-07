President Tokayev: Respect for Women is Manifestation of Cultural, Civilized Society 

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s women on the upcoming International Women’s Day and expressed appreciation and respect at a March 7 festive ceremony, reported the Akorda press service.

“March 8 is a spring holiday, symbolizing beauty, goodness, and warmth. We, men, appreciate, respect, and love you. Our women always receive special attention and recognition. Only a society in which women are honored can be called cultural and civilized. Our wise people have always respected mothers and cared for their daughters. This attitude has been in our blood from time immemorial,” said Tokayev.

The President expressed gratitude to all women who work equally with men for the good of the country. He assured them that the state would continue to provide them with the necessary support. Tokayev noted that on his initiative, special quotas were allocated for women in the government’s representative bodies.

“Women make a significant contribution to the development of our country. Many women are engaged in entrepreneurship. Many of you have achieved success in manufacturing, science, and sports. The vast majority of teachers in Kazakhstan are women. You instill in the younger generation patriotism, knowledge, and hard work and participate in strengthening the health of the nation. Your contribution to the prosperity of Kazakhstan is worthy of the highest appreciation,” the President emphasized.

At the event, Tokayev presented awards to the winners of the Aru Ana contest for the best women’s project. Businesswomen who lead socially significant projects in different fields and make a substantial contribution to the development of civil society were awarded six nominations.

At the end of the ceremony, the President and participants enjoyed a festive concert.