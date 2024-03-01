President Tokayev Congratulates People on Gratitude Day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the nation on the Day of Gratitude celebrated on March 1, reported the Akorda press service.

“This is an important holiday that contributes to strengthening the unity of our people. By expressing gratitude and respect to each other, we promote such fundamental values as friendship, harmony, and solidarity. All of this facilitates the consolidation of our nation,” said Tokayev.

The head of state underscored the pivotal role of mercy, compassion, and a readiness to assist others in times of adversity, the qualities inherent in Kazakh people for centuries.

“Today, we firmly follow the path of building a Just Kazakhstan, step by step implementing large-scale transformations. In this fateful period, it is extremely important for us to cherish national unity, putting the interests of the country above all,” he said.

“I am convinced that as a progressive nation, we will achieve all the high goals we have set for ourselves. I express sincere gratitude to all citizens who, with their tireless work, contribute to the progressive development of Kazakhstan,” added Tokayev.

Celebrated since 2016, the holiday marks the establishment of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan on March 1, 1995.

This holiday represents mutual assistance and unity of a multiethnic state, a tribute to the Kazakh people by representatives of different ethnic groups who voluntarily or forcibly moved to Kazakhstan in the most difficult years of the first half of the last century, for whom the traditionally hospitable land became their homeland.

Nearly one-third of the roughly three million people who faced forced migration in the Soviet Union in the 1930s-1950s were deported to Kazakhstan, including Chechens and Ingush, Germans, Poles, Koreans, Meskhetian Turks and others.