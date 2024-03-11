President Tokayev Congratulates Muslims on Holy Month of Ramadan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations on the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan on March 11, reported Akorda press service.

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, begins on March 11 and lasts until April 9.

“During the sacred month of Oraza (Ramadan in Kazakh), enduring values such as kindness, honesty, mercy, and compassion come to the fore in society. This is the time when unity and solidarity of Muslims are clearly manifested.

Ramadan calls for spiritual purification, helping those in need, and charity, promoting universal ideals.

A country where its religious and cultural traditions are respected, and peace and harmony reign will overcome any challenges. I am confident that, while maintaining harmony and mutual understanding, our people will steadily follow the path of progress.

I wish everyone good health, prosperity and success!

Oraza kabyl bolsyn (May Allah accept our fasting in Kazakh)!” Tokayev said.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar when Muslims worldwide abstain from drinking, eating, and other physical indulgences. The essence of this sacred month also entails refraining from negative emotions and sinful behavior.

Laylat al-Qadr, known as the night of power, falls on the night of April 5 to 6, while April 10 marks the celebration of Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr in Kazakh).