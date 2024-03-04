President Tokayev Attends Oath-Taking Ceremony of AIFC Court Chief Justice

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the official oath-taking ceremony of The Lord Ian Burnett of Maldon, the newly appointed Chief Justice of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Court, on March 4, reported the Akorda press service.

The President congratulated Lord Burnett on assuming the position, affirming that his appointment reflects the commitment of the AIFC judicial system to principles of inviolability, reliability, and trust.

Tokayev emphasized the role of the AIFC Court in resolving commercial disputes, noting its significance as a trusted platform for investors. He lauded the Court’s adherence to international standards and establishing an independent judicial system.

The President also thanked former Chief Justice Lord Jonathan Mance for his diligent service and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in every case handled by the AIFC Court.

Following the ceremony, Tokayev discussed the prospects for developing the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre, the key independent entities contributing to Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness, with participants.

The President stressed the importance of incorporating the best practices of international law in dispute resolution and using modern technologies, including artificial intelligence.